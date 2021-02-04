Two Pensive Bodhisattva statues to be displayed side by side. February. 04, 2021 07:51. by Sang-Un Kim sukim@donga.com.

Two Pensive Bodhisattva statues (National Treasure No. 78 and No. 83), which are considered the absolute masterpieces of the Silla Dynasty, will be exhibited side by side starting November. The National Museum of Korea plans to make it a must-visit course like the Mona Lisa gallery at the Louvre. Except for the two special exhibitions in 2004 and 2015, the National Museum of Korea has alternated between the two statues for display.



During a New Year’s press conference on Wednesday, National Museum of Korea Director General Min Byoung-chan expressed his aspiration to make Pensive Bodhisattva the brand representing the National Museum like the Mona Lisa painting at the Louvre Museum, adding the statues will be displayed at an exclusive gallery, which is eight times bigger than the current one, within the year. The National Museum of Korea plans to create a separate space for the statues at the entrance of the donation hall on the second floor.



When asked why they selected Pensive Bodhisattva statues among 400,000 collections as their new brand, the National Museum of Korea cited the universality and originality of Silla Buddhist art. “It was India, where the first Pensive Bodhisattva was made, but I think it was completed in Korea in terms of artistic and religious values,” said Director General Min said.



