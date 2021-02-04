Manchester United beat up Southampton F.C. by 9 to 0. February. 04, 2021 07:51. hun@donga.com.

Just two minutes after the chief referee whistled, a nightmare scenario unfolded on Southampton’s side. Manchester United and Southampton F.C. played a match of the 2020-2021 English Premier League on Wednesday at Old Trafford Stadium, Manchester. Alexandre Jankewitz of Southampton was removed in just the second minute of the first half for making a tackle on Scott McTominay of Manchester to acquire the ball that was rolling on the field. As he left the match, the cards suddenly began being stacked against Southampton.



After Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s first goal of Manchester in the 18th minute, Marcus Rashford scored the team’s second goal in the 25th minute. Just nine minutes after then, Southampton’s own goal drove its players into a swamp of frustration. With Edinson Cavani adding one point to his team score in the 39th minute, the first half of the match wrapped up with Manchester’s lead by 4 to 0.



Things were not that different in the second half. As a result of Manchester’s endless offensive moves, the team netted the 7th goal in the 37th minute. As another Southampton player was sent off, Southampton F.C. put an abrupt end to its broadcasting on social media. The 8th and 9th goals of Manchester were not even mentioned at all. Thanks to a landslide winning by 9 to 0, Manchester have earned 44 points in 22 matches since the beginning of the season, tying with Manchester United but remaining behind only one goal difference.



한국어