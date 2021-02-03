Harry Kane expected to return from ankle injuries in two weeks. February. 03, 2021 07:35. chun@donga.com.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane, who is forming a great goal-scoring partnership with Son Heung-min, is expected to return from his ankle injuries in two weeks. Kane is aiming to return as early as Feb. 14 to face Premier League champion Manchester City.



Kane suffered ankle injuries when he was fouled by Thiago Alcantara of Liverpool on Thursday. He was eventually hauled off at half-time. The media expected that Kane could be ruled out for up to six weeks.



Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho told Sky Sports on Monday that Kane has undergone scans on the issues and is recovering fast, adding the striker believes he can return in a couple of weeks.



Tottenham lost to Brighton 0-1 on Sunday while Kane was out. Without his goal-scoring partner, Son Heung-min did not pull off an outstanding performance. Son now has 12 goals and six assists for the season while Kane has 12 goals and 11 assists. The Tottenham pair has scored 24 out of 34 goals the team netted this season.



