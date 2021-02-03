Samsung Electronics ranks 49th in World’s Most Admired Companies . February. 03, 2021 07:35. by Dong-Il Seo dong@donga.com.

Samsung Electronics ranked 49th in Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 2021 on Monday (local time). It is the first time in two years that the South Korean tech giant was included in the top 50 since 2019.



Apple was the first on the list with the average score of 8.59 for the 14 consecutive years. Amazon, Microsoft, Walt Disney, and Starbucks ranked from second to fifth. All of them are American companies.



Samsung Electronics is the only Korean company to be included in the top 50. Its average score is 7.56. Hyundai Motor Company ranked 169th with the score of 5.97 and LG Electronics 196th with 6.54.



Toyota Motor Corporation with the score of 7.76 ranked 31st, the highest among Japanese companies. The highest scorer among Chinese companies was Alibaba Group Holding Limited (61st) which scored 6.99.



The Fortune 2021 World’s Most Admired Companies assessed 670 businesses in 52 industries in 30 countries. Company executives and analysts assessed nine areas including innovation, social responsibility, long-term investment values, quality of products and services and global competitiveness.



한국어