BTS makes Esquire’s list of top 10 pop bands of all time. February. 02, 2021 07:31. yeah@donga.com.

BTS has been named one of the top 10 pop bands of all time by Esquire, along with legendary bands, such as The Beatles, Queen, and ABBA. “Pop is a genre as expansive as the term popular suggests, which is how you end up with a list that ranges from The Supremes to BTS,” wrote Esquire on its website on Sunday (local time), releasing its list of top 10 pop bands of all time.



“While K-pop is a genre has been around for decades, BTS is arguably one of the vanguard acts to pioneer K-pop’s immeasurable worldwide success,” wrote Esquire of BTS. Explaining the reason why BTS has been included in the list, Esquire said BTS has rapidly redefined boy bands, fandoms, and pop music itself based on a fanbase called “ARMY,” adding that the band’s hits “Dynamite” and “Life Goes On” offer a blend of pop, hip-hop, disco, and R&B with catchy melodies that are often laced with social commentary-based lyrics.



한국어