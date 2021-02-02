Patrick Reed wins Farmers Insurance Open. February. 02, 2021 07:32. by Heon-Jae Lee uni@donga.com.

It takes a result to quell the noise. And Patrick Reed certainly knows how to get the job done. The 30-year-old golfer won the Farmers Insurance Open on Sunday, shooting a 4-under 68 with an eagle, three birdies, and a bogey in the final round at the South Course of Torrey Pines, California. Finishing with a 14-under 274, Reed won the title with a 5-shot margin with runners-up. Prize money was 1.35 million dollars, and it was his ninth career PGA Tour win.



In Round 3, Reed was embroiled in a rules dispute. At the 10th hole, his second shot found its way towards the left rough, and he picked it up as he decided the ball had broken ground. As the rule follows, Reed was entitled to a free drop. But there were complaints that he should’ve called the referee first before he picked up the ball. Such gripes were understable given his record of various rules-breaking in the past.



Reed outperformed his peers with a 14-meter eagle on the par-5 sixth of the last day. “It throws punches at you; you throw punches at it. You just drive in and keep on improving each shot each day,” said Reed in an interview.



