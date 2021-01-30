Tottenham lose 1-3 to Liverpool. January. 30, 2021 07:14. by Jae-Yeong Yoo elegant@donga.com.

Son Heung-min narrowly missed a chance to score once again. Tottenham Hotspur FC lost 1-3 to Liverpool FC at a home match of the 20th round English Premier League at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Friday. Having ended a spree of four consecutive loss-free games (two wins and two draws) in the league, Tottenham remain at 6th place with an overall winning point of 33. Liverpool, which have terminated the spree of five consecutive win-less games (three draws and two losses) in the League, are now ranked fourth with an overall wining point of 37.



Son has been scoreless for more than 20 days since the Carabao Cup semi-final against Brentford FC on January 6. He received a penetrating pass from teammate Harry Kane on Friday’s match, and rushed forward before scoring a goal with left-foot kick at third minute in the first half. But the goal, Son exchanged passes with Tanguy Ndombele, was disallowed later on from the video assistant referee (VAR) due to offside.



As Son’s partner Kane suffered injury on the day after being violently tackled by an opponent team player in the first half of the match, Son will likely have even more difficulties scoring going forward. Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho expressed regret, saying that Kane will likely be absent for several weeks.



