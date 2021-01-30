Gov’t considers advising against AstraZeneca jab for over-65s. January. 30, 2021 07:15. by Keun-Hyung Yoo noel@donga.com.

The South Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety is considering advising against using the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine on people aged 65 or above due to controversies surrounding the effectiveness of the vaccine in Europe. A high-ranking government official said on Friday that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine will be approved for use in February as scheduled but the government is considering whether to recommend vaccination only to those under the age of 65 like Germany and there is an actual possibility that it will happen.



Earlier on Thursday (local time), Germany’s vaccination committee under the Robert Koch Institute, which is the disease control and prevention agency of Germany, said AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine should only be used to people aged under 65. Meanwhile, South Korea’s Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters will decide whether to extend the current social distancing level and the ban on private gatherings of five or more people on Sunday.



