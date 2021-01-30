Botticelli’s portrait painting auctioned off at 92.2 million dollars. January. 30, 2021 07:15. abro@donga.com.

A portrait painted by Sandro Botticelli, an Italian Renaissance master, has been sold for more than 92 million U.S. dollars in a New York auction, Reuters and other outlets reported on Thursday.



“Young Man Holding a Roundel” by Botticelli was sold for 92.2 million dollars in an online auction offered by New York’s Sothebys on the day. The painting is now the second most expensive one after “Salvator Mundi” by Leonardo de Vinci, which was sold for 450 million dollars in 2017. Since British real estate developer Sheldon Solow bought the portrait for 1.3 million dollars in 1982, the price has jumped nearly 70 times in about 40 years.



“Young Man Holding a Roundel” is believed to have been painted around 1475. In the painting, a young nobleman is seen holding a round medal of a saint. The piece is one of some Botticelli 10 portraits that remain today, and hence enjoys scarcity value.



