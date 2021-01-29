Samsung Electronics pays 13 trillion won to its shareholders. January. 29, 2021 07:30. dong@donga.com,zion37@donga.com.

Samsung Electronics, one of the most popular companies to invest in among South Korean individual investors, has decided to pay a 13.124 trillion-won dividend. It is the largest amount a South Korean listed company has ever paid, accounting for 58 percent of the combined dividend payments of listed companies in 2019.



“All stakeholders including employees and suppliers have worked hard in the face of challenges brought by COVID-19, which has enabled us to pay out special dividends,” said Choi Yun-ho, president of business support task force team at Samsung Electronics, during a conference call on January 2. The South Korean tech giant also announced that the regular dividend will increase by 200 billion won to an annual total of 9.8 trillion won for the next three years.



Once approved in a shareholder’s meeting, 1,932 won will be distributed per share in April on the basis of the number of shares owned as of December 28, 2020. Samsung Electronics had 2.154 million individual investors late last year, and it is estimated 350,000 won will be paid out to them on average.



The National Pension Service, the biggest shareholder with 10 percent of shares, will receive the largest dividend at 1.25 trillion won. As for the Lee family, Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong and former director of the Leeum Hong Ra-hee will earn 81.2 billion won and 104.6 billion won, respectively. About 482.8 billion won will go to the late Chairman Lee Kun-hee, which will be distributed to his heirs.



Meanwhile, Samsung Electronics reported 236.81 trillion won in sales, the third highest in the history of the company, and 35.99 trillion won in operating profit for 2020.



