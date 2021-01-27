‘Minari’ named among AFI’s 10 best films of 2020. January. 27, 2021 07:32. by Jae-Hee Kim jetti@donga.com.

“Minari,” a story of a Korean immigrant family, has been included among the American Film Institute (AFI)’s Top 10 Best Films of 2020. The AFI announced on its website on Monday (local time) its top 10 films of 2020, including “Minari.” Founded in 2000, the film institute picks 10 films and 10 television series every year that are culturally and artistically excellent.



Director Lee Isaac Chung’s semi-autobiographical film “Minari” tells a story about a Korean-American family in Arkansas. The director guides the audience on the difficult but warm journey of Jacob (Steven Yeon), his wife Monica (Han Ye-ri), and Monica’s mother Soon-ja, who moves in with them to take care of their children, struggling to settle into their new environment.



“Minari” has become a strong contender for the Oscars this year by winning the AFI Awards. The AFI Awards is a good barometer for the Oscars since AFI winners often become Oscar winners. Reuters reported that the AFI is “one of the first indications of the films expected to do well at the Oscars and Golden Globes.” Director Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite,” which won four honors at the Oscars, won AFI Special Award in 2019.



