3.7 million won is donated anonymously. January. 26, 2021 08:24. by Young-Hun Jang jang@donga.com.

At about 10 a.m. on Saturday, a private police guard found a woman at the main gate of the Daegu city hall. When asked if she needed help, the lady handed the policed an envelop, saying “I want to it to be used for the less fortunate.”



The police suggested taking her to a relevant department where she would be able to submit it herself. The donor who seemed to be in her 70s, however, refused to come with him and left after she said she was asked to hand it by someone else.



The envelop simply said, “To Social Welfare Department”, without mentioning the name of the sender. Inside it were 74 50,000-won bills tied with two rubber bands.



“It appears she saved the money although she said otherwise,” said the Social Welfare Department. “We wish we could have expressed our gratitude.”



Daegu has decided to donate 3.7 million won to the Daegu Social Welfare Fund. “I would like to thank the woman who showed kindness at a time when we face numerous difficulties due to COVID-19,” said Park Jae-hong, head of the welfare department of the city. “We will make sure to use her donation to help those in need.”



