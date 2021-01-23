Hwang Ui-jo finds his first brace in Bordeaux. January. 26, 2021 07:24. by Dong-Wook Kim creating@donga.com.

Jean-Louis Gasset, the head coach of FC Girondins de Bordeaux, gave a thumbs up for Hwang Ui-jo, the 29-year-old South Korean striker. In fact, Hwang is spearheading Bordeaux’s fast momentum, scoring a brace for the first time in his European careers.



In a home game against Angers SCO on Sunday, which took place at Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux, Bordeaux beat the visitors 2-1 thanks to Hwang’s scorings in the eighth and 11th minutes of the first half. Marking Hwang’s fourth and fifth scoring in France Ligue 1, those goals were his first brace since his debut in the French league in July 2019. The South Korean has managed three consecutive attack points in two games including the assist from the match-up against FC Lorient. And the Korean has become Bordeaux’s biggest scorer this season with five goals and two assists in 19 appearances. WhoScored.com gave Hwang an 8.8 point, the highest rating among his teammates.



Hwang’s potent performance earned his team a third consecutive win, ranking Bordeaux seventh in regular season with 32 winning points. “I am happy for Hwang and his two goals, he never hesitates to drift wide,” Gasset said of the South Korean player. “He is an ideal player who never complains when he has to play in the side.”



한국어