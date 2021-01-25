US VP Kamala Harris follows BTS on Twitter. January. 25, 2021 08:26. by Min Kim kimmin@donga.com.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is following boyband BTS on Twitter, it has been newly revealed.



U.S. entertainment media Billboard reported on Friday that Twitter users with hawk’s eyes have discovered that Vice President Harris’ following list included BTS, and that this became a hot topic of conversation among BTS’ fan group ARMY. Harris is following a total of 788 Twitter accounts.



Another Twitter user discovered that Harris’ playlist includes BTS’ song. An image captured by the user contains a portion of “summer playlist” that she created on her Spotify account. The list included Boy With Luv, which BTS sang along with U.S. popstar Halsey.



Vice President Harris has never clarified that she is a BTS fan, but web users judge that considering her following and playlist on her account, there is a chance she is an ARMY. Harris’ account features a number of non-White entertainers and artists including rapper Queen Latifah, musical singer Billy Porter, and singer Jenelle Monae.



