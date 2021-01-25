Kim Si-woo is tied for first place in Round 3. January. 25, 2021 07:27. by Hong-Gu Kang windup@donga.com.

Kim Si-woo aims for his third win at a place that holds a special meaning to him. The 25-year-old South Korean was tied for first place on Saturday, the third day of the American Express, at the Stadium Course at PGA West in La Quinta, California. Kim hit five birdies without a single bogey in Round 3 to record 15 under par 201. Max Homa and Tony Finau are also in first place.



The Stadium Course at PGA West is a place Kim can never forget. It is where he was tied for 20th place at the last qualifying school in 2012, becoming the youngest golfer who won membership of the tour. And Kim now hopes to win for the first time in three years and eight months at the same course. He won the Wyndham Championship and the Players Championship in August 2016 and May 2017, respectively.



Kim had a good start to the game on the day by scoring a birdie at the third hole and went on to deliver a perfect performance. He also hit the green 83.33 percent of the time although he missed the opportunity to lead the game when he hit the second shot at the 16th hole with a 5-wood to score a birdie instead of an eagle.



“I had great shots overall but not as good putts,” said Kim, speaking of the opportunities he missed. “I think I will have great results if I keep this momentum.” He will play Round 4 along with Homa and Finau from 4 a.m. on Monday.



한국어