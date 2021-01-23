Arnold Schwarzenegger posts vaccination video on YouTube. January. 23, 2021 07:27. by Jong-Yeob JO jjj@donga.com.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, the actor known for the Terminator franchise and former California governor, posted a video clip of him being vaccinated against COVID-19 on YouTube. He belongs to the Republican Party like former President Donald Trump, but he would constantly criticize the former president’s key policies including COVID-19 quarantine, and anti-immigration policy, while emphasizing the importance of vaccination, social distancing and mask wearing.



After receiving vaccination at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California on Thursday, Schwarzenegger urged the public to take the jab, saying, “Come with me if you want to live.” He used the lines that he recited in the movie “Terminator 2: Judgment Day” in 1991.



“Today was a good day. I have never been happier to wait in line,” the 73-year-old tweeted, urging qualified people to register for vaccination and follow his suit.



