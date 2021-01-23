Ronaldo becomes the top scorer of all time. January. 23, 2021 07:28. by Dong-Wook Kim creating@donga.com.

Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo has become all-time goalscorer. Ronaldo scored the opening goal at 19th minute in the second half in a match against Napoli FC in Juventus' 2-0 victory over Napoli in the Italian Super on Thursday. It was Ronaldo’s 20th goal of this season, and his 760th career goal. International media outlets including BBC and Skysports reported that Ronaldo emerged as the biggest scorer ever in the world’s soccer history.



Football news platform 90min analyzed his 760 goals by his body part on Friday. According to the analysis, the soccer star has scored 488 goals with his right foot and 139 goals with left foot. He uses both feet, but scored goals mostly with his right foot. He has also scored 131 through headers, one goal with his arm, and one with his upper body. Also he has netted 133 goals with penalty shootouts, which account for 17.5 percent of his total goals.



한국어