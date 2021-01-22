Kamala Harris captures attention in violet coat – symbol of unity. January. 22, 2021 07:24. by Min Kim kimmin@donga.com.

Much attention was paid to Kamala Harris – the first female, first black and first Asian-American US vice president - during the 46th U.S. president’s inaugural ceremony. Analysts say that Harris’ fashion style finished up with a violet coat over a dress is emblematic of unity and harmony and highlights her identity as the first female black U.S. vice president.



Vice President Harris wore a piece designed by Christopher John Rogers, a New York-based black fashion designer for her boss’ inauguration on Wednesday (local time). The purple color of her choice implies bipartisanship, one of the core values of President Biden, as it is a mix of red for Republicans and blue for Democrats, according to The New York Times.



The purple color is also a nod to the women’s suffrage. As the first black woman in the United States to become a Democratic presidential candidate, Shirley Chisholm used this color during the campaign in 1972. She was also the first female African American to become a U.S. representative.



Former State Secretary Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former first lady Michelle Obama garnered attention by wearing a purple color outfit as well. Mrs. Clinton chose a purple Ralph Lauren suit in a brown coat while Mrs. Obama wore a wine color suit designed by black designer Sergio Hudson.



