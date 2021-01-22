Group of patrons busted playing cards in Itaewon pub. January. 22, 2021 07:24. forward20@donga.com,blick@donga.com.

Police have laid bare the illicit operations of “hold’em pubs” in Itaewon, downtown Seoul, which violated the gathering prohibition law. Hold’em pubs refer to a place offering alcoholic drinks and a venue for card games.



Seoul Yongsan Police Station announced Thursday that at 11 p.m. on Saturday, they caught some 20 visitors and the owner of an underground bar in Itaewon, Yongsan District, who were playing bacarra in the so-called hold’em pub.



Raiding the place upon a civilian report, the police found the patrons playing cards in droves four to six per table. Drink bottles were seen on the table, and some of the visitors were not even wearing a mask. “We’ve launched a further investigation into this case as it is in breach of 9 p.m. curfew and gathering ban,” said a police officer.



The police are also looking into whether gambling charges can apply here in addition to the law on prevention of infectious disease. Those caught playing bacarra claimed they were simply playing games without betting any money on them. “As far as the public health law is concerned, they will certainly be booked into jail. We will further look into whether there have been more wrongdoings,” said the police.



한국어