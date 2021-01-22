U.S. Pres. Biden calls for unity and warns against lies. January. 22, 2021 07:24. abro@donga.com.

On his first day of taking office, U.S. President Joe Biden stressed the importance of unity, highlighting humility, collegiality, and diversity as America’s core values. “If you're ever working with me, and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect, talk down to someone, I promise you I will fire you on the spot,” said President Biden, adding that there will be “no if, ands, or buts.” Citing a maxim he had learned from his later father, Biden said, “Everybody is entitled to be treated with decency and dignity.”



According to Politico, Biden’s calls are apparently aimed at the social division in America triggered by racial disputes and polarization as well as the conflicts and whistleblowing among cabinet officials under the Trump administration.



President Biden has not directly mentioned Trump’s name but mounted an indirect criticism towards the former U.S. president by saying decency and dignity have been “missing in a big way the last four years.” He also called for honesty, dignity, and mutual respect, vowing to establish the most dignified government.



Biden has also put an emphasis on the responsibility as White House staff. “People don’t work for us, we work for the people,” he said. “I work for the people. They pay my salary. They pay your salary.” Telling the appointees that they are “working with the most decent government in the world,” Biden called them on to restore the soul of America and be part of the effort.



