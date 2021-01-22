Secret to purity of this pond. January. 22, 2021 07:24. .

It only looks like one of the million small ponds you may have ever seen before. However, its unworldly purity mirrors the ripples of the blue hue in the deep skies. Could even a boundless ocean or a large lake be as crystal-clear as this small paddle of just 330 square meters? This is all thanks to the eternal inflow of fresh water from a water source. The water in the pond never stops refreshing itself. It fills in itself with energy and life every day to keep freshness and clearness at the incredible levels. The poet did not get this reckoning as he discovered where water comes in while strolling around the pond. The idea enlightened him when he happened to read. A considerable input of knowledge based on long hours of reading gives you the wisdom and insight that you can use to make your psychological ego brilliant, deep and mature. As one of the greatest philosophers who compiled Confucian teachings to develop them into neo-Confucianism after Confucius, the poet demonstrated his insight by clueing himself in on the hidden lesson behind natural scenery and eventually using it as a building block of the truths earned by academic cultivation.



In this double-verse piece, the poet sings of what reading brings to you in the second verse as if he appreciated the sceneries in the photo frame. “As spring has come upon us, water levels rise overnight to float a gigantic battleship down the river as if it were as light as a feather. Struggling in vain to move it away, I am looking at how free it is drifting on the river.” You may not possibly move such a huge warship with all your strength. Upon the arrival of spring, the river runs deeper and the boat starts drifting effortlessly. This enlightening message advises you to feed yourself on reading and wait for a timing when things mature fully enough to make the impossible possible.



