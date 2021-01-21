100 copies of 220,000-won ‘Crime and Punishment’ sell out in 7 days. January. 21, 2021 07:36. by Hyo-Lim Son aryssong@donga.com.

One hundred copies of “Crime and Punishment” retailing at 220,000 won sold out just in seven days. Zmanz Books announced on Wednesday that 100 leather-bound hardcover copies of the classic sold out seven days after they were released on December 29, 2020.



The copies with green sheepskin covers were published to mark 200 years since Fyodor Dostoevsky’s birth. The front and back covers as well as the case are gilded with 24-karat gold. 50 copies were pre-ordered, and the other 50 were sold at bookstores. The edition is translated by Kim Jeong-a and features 29 wood prints by famous German-American illustrator Fritz Eichenberg.



“A lot of work went into each and every of the books because they are leather-bound,” said Choi Jeong-yeop of Zmanz. “Most of them were purchased by those in their 40s or 50s, and there were more men than women.” He added that many people ask if they can buy the limited edition even after it sold out.



The publisher will release three other long novels by the author, which are “The Idiot,” “The Brothers Karamazov” and “Demons.” There will be special editions as well, which are expected to be in the same price range as the special edition of “Crime and Punishment.”



Soft copies of “Crime and Punishment” by the same publisher are also available. They have more pages because they are smaller in size compared to the limited edition



한국어