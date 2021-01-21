Go to contents

Editions

ENGLISH

Hyundai Motor begins test operations of hydrogen fuel cell power facility

한국어

Hyundai Motor begins test operations of hydrogen fuel cell power facility

Posted January. 21, 2021 07:36,   

Updated January. 21, 2021 07:36

한국어

Hyundai Motor is beginning test operations of a hydrogen fuel cell power facility built based on its own proprietary technology.

After holding a facility completion ceremony on Wednesday, the South Korean carmaker said that it is starting pilot operations of the facility jointly developed with Korea East-West Power (EWP) and Deokyang.

The 1 megawatt (MW) hydrogen fuel cell power facility consists of two container-type 500 kW generator modules. The facility is unique in that it utilizes generator modules from Hyundai’s fuel cell vehicle NEXO.

The facility uses by-product hydrogen from an Ulsan petrochemical plant to generate 8,000 MWh of electricity annually, enough energy to power 2,200 households a year. Since multiple power modules from the NEXO are mounted on containers, power supply can be increased down the road depending on the number of containers.


bjk@donga.com

DongA.com Most Viewed