Hyundai Motor begins test operations of hydrogen fuel cell power facility. January. 21, 2021 07:36. bjk@donga.com.

Hyundai Motor is beginning test operations of a hydrogen fuel cell power facility built based on its own proprietary technology.



After holding a facility completion ceremony on Wednesday, the South Korean carmaker said that it is starting pilot operations of the facility jointly developed with Korea East-West Power (EWP) and Deokyang.



The 1 megawatt (MW) hydrogen fuel cell power facility consists of two container-type 500 kW generator modules. The facility is unique in that it utilizes generator modules from Hyundai’s fuel cell vehicle NEXO.



The facility uses by-product hydrogen from an Ulsan petrochemical plant to generate 8,000 MWh of electricity annually, enough energy to power 2,200 households a year. Since multiple power modules from the NEXO are mounted on containers, power supply can be increased down the road depending on the number of containers.



