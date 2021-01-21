SK Bioscience gains attention in midst of pandemic. January. 21, 2021 07:36. by Hyoun-Soo Kim kimhs@donga.com.

SK Bioscience gained attention last year for immediately launching development efforts for COVID-19 vaccine and manufacturing of the vaccine by global biotechnology companies. The company is the only one in Korea to develop its own vaccine while manufacturing for global producers.



The company has secured details with AstraZeneca in July and Novavax in August to manufacture global supplies of vaccine. It has more than tripled annual production volume at Andong facilities in North Gyeongsang Province to facilitate production. Experts say that the recent technology transfer agreement with Novavax will free up capacity for SK to control domestic production volume.



SK Bioscience is also accelerating efforts for vaccine development. NBP2001, its candidate, started Phase 1 clinical trial in November last year, and plans to complete development by this year. Its other candidate “GBP510,” which is under development and backed by support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and CEPI (Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations), has acquired Stage 1 and 2 clinical approval. SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won met with employees last April, committing full support for vaccine development and production.



한국어