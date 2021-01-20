Seoul introduces 948 vegetarian restaurants. January. 20, 2021 08:19. clearlee@donga.com.

Seoul City has revealed a list of 948 vegetarian restaurants. The list includes independent and franchise restaurants, cafes and bakeries that offer vegetarian menus. Based on the classification of the International Vegetarian Union, the city has selected 1,555 places that do not use animal ingredients and dairy products in food and seasonings and listed those that agreed to be publicized.



The list can be found at www.seoul.go.kr under the title of “Vegetarian Restaurants in Seoul.” Seoul also produced stickers that these restaurants can use.



“This list has been made to provide greater choices for anyone, vegetarian or non-vegetarian, who wants a healthy meal,” said Park Yu-mi, head of Seoul’s public health department.



