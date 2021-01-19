Biden to be sworn in as new US president on Wednesday. January. 19, 2021 07:49. lightee@donga.com.

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn into office on Wednesday (local time). His first message as a president will be focused on the unity of the highly divided American society to heal the wounds of the country caused by conflicts between the conservative and the progressive, racial discrimination, and suspicions about presidential election frauds.



“That's going to be the message of moving the country forward. It's a message of unity. It's a message of getting things done,” Ron Klain, Biden’s incoming White House chief of staff, said regarding Biden’s message at inauguration during an interview with CNN on Sunday. “I think the events of the past few weeks have proven it out just how damaged the soul of America has been and how important it is to restore it,” he said on President Donald Trump’s supporters breaking into the Capitol on January 6.



“The inauguration will be the moment when President-elect Biden turns the page of continued division and hatred of the last four years, and proposes a positive and optimistic vision for the country and opens a new way forward through cooperation,” incoming White House communications director Kate Bedingfield said on Fox News. “The inauguration will provide an important visual image of the resilience of the American democracy,” she also said to the American Broadcasting Company.



The inauguration will be held at the Capitol at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday local time or 1:30 a.m. on Thursday KST with about 1,000 government figures in attendance. President-elect Biden will head to the White House and begin his duties right after his oath of office and inauguration speech on Wednesday.



한국어