Seoul to provide city and construction information in one place. January. 19, 2021 07:49. by Seng-Hyun Kang byhuman@donga.com.

The Seoul metropolitan government announced on Monday that it built the first city and construction digital archive of South Korea, which includes basic urban plans, such as the 2030 Seoul Plan, and deliberation criteria for each agenda.



The city and construction digital archive is built within the city and construction committee system, which was created by the Seoul metropolitan government for the first time in the country in 2019 to support the operation and deliberation of city and construction committees. The newly built digital archive provides city and construction information in five areas, such as the operation criteria and manuals of committees, guidelines and detailed criteria, basic plans, research reports, and books. Those who wanted to look up such data have had to visit multiple websites or make a request to a team in charge until now. Seoul explained that people’s access to information has been improved by allowing them to view the information in a single place.







In particular, the operation criteria and manuals of committees include not only their operational procedures but also each committee’s deliberation criteria by agenda type. Guidelines and detailed criteria include related laws and basic plans, as well as other detailed information needed to make plans.



In the basic plans section, written plans based on the Seoul metropolitan government’s policy directions, such as the 2030 Seoul Plan and the basic plan for the improvement of urban areas and residential environments, can be found.



“As the access to city and construction information improves, the efficiency of agenda deliberation by committee is expected to increase,” said Cho Nam-jun, the head of Seoul’s urban planning team.



한국어