S. Korea’s ICT exports recorded 183.6 billion dollars in 2020. January. 19, 2021 07:49. by Gun-Huk Lee gun@donga.com.

South Korea’s ICT-related exports in 2020 recorded 183.6 billion U.S. dollars. The Ministry of Science and ICT said on Monday that the country’s export of ICT products, such as semiconductors and computer peripherals, rose 3.8 percent in 2020 compared to 2019. This is the third-largest amount, followed by 202.3 billion dollars in 2018 and 196.7 billion dollars in 2017. South Korea’s ICT import was 112.6 billion dollars last year, resulting in 71 billion dollars in trade surplus.



The exports, which slowed down in the first half of the year, picked up and has increased for seven consecutive months from June last year thanks to a huge rise in demand for ICT products due to the expansion of the untact economy.



