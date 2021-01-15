LG’s agitator washing machines rank first in US. January. 15, 2021 07:30. will@donga.com.

LG Electronics’ agitator washers were ranked number one only four months after they were launched in the U.S. market.



According to the South Korean manufacturer on Thursday, its new agitator top loader was given 73 points, the highest in the category, in American consumer organization Consumer Reports’ ratings of washing machines released on January 7.



The organization rates and reviews washers in three categories – front-load, high-efficiency (HE) and agitator washing machines. It takes into account prices and design as well as prices. The top nine front-load washers and top four HE washers were LG Electronics whose agitator washing machine also topped the ranking with five points for performance, the first of its kind. It is the first time a non-U.S. brand was ranked first in all three categories.



The agitator of the South Korean product, which was released in the United States in November 2020, spins not only left to right but also up and down, which is unusual in an agitator washing machine. LG Electronics’ washers sold in the United States are manufactured at a factory in Tennessee, which was built in May 2019.



