Son Heung-min chooses to meet Ronaldo if he were given a chance. January. 14, 2021 07:41. by Dong-Wook Kim creating@donga.com.

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min chose Cristiano Ronaldo when asked who he would like to meet if he could spend five minutes with anybody from the past or present.



“The Last 5” on the Amazon Prime Video Sport, an over-the-top (OTT) streaming platform, released an interview with Son Heung-min on Wednesday. The Last 5 is an online show that looks into the life and thoughts of star players through questions related to number five, such as the last five texts or the last five pictures on the phone.



When asked whom he would like to meet if he were given five minutes of time, Son thought for a minute, saying it is a tough question because there are so many people he wants to meet. Son finally answered he wants to meet Ronaldo and have a conversation about football and how he trains.



Son picked his brother as someone he wants to meet outside football. “It’s been so long since I saw him. We sometimes FaceTime but I miss him cause he is on the other side of the world,” said Son. Son’s older brother Son Heung-yoon is currently teaching football to children with his father in hometown Chuncheon.



한국어