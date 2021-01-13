Judoka Kim Won-jin, An Baul win gold medals at Doha Masters. January. 13, 2021 07:31. by Hong-Gu Kang windup@donga.com.

“Best lightweight judoka” Kim Won-jin won a gold medal at the first international competition in 11 months.



By throwing his opponent, Yang Yung Wei of Taiwan, to the floor, Kim clinched victory in the 60-kilogram final at the IJF Doha Masters 2021, which took place at the Lusail Sports Arena in Doha, Qatar on Tuesday. The South Korean athlete displayed great skills by earning one full point in four consecutive games from round three to the final. It was the first international competition the South Korean national team entered in 11 months due to COVID-19.



Unfortunately, the joy of winning a gold medal was cut short by the news of his father’s death. “Kim’s father died of a heart attack on Sunday,” said a source from the Korea Judo Association. “His family did not want to to break the news to him until the competition is over.” His sobbing left the stadium quiet. Kim will return to the country on Thursday, one day earlier than scheduled.



An Baul in the men’s 66-kilogram competition also won a gold medal in a narrow victory over Israeli Baruch Shmailov after earning half points in an overtime.



