Schwarzenegger compares Capitol mob to Nazis. January. 12, 2021 07:35.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, former governor of California famous for his leading role in the movie “Terminator,” likened the attack of Trump supporters to the U.S. Capitol to the acts of the Nazis. The Austrian actor-turned-politician from the Republican Party called President Donald Trump a failed leader who will “go down in history as the worst president ever.”



“Wednesday was the Night of Broken Glass right here in the United States,” said the former California governor in his twitter video that ran more than seven and a half minutes. The Night of Broken Glass refers to the escalation of Nazis’ oppressions on Jews in November 1938 when they vandalized and set on fire Jewish schools and shops across Germany.



Schwarzenegger compared the Proud Boys, a far-right American extremist group, to the Nazis. “The mob did not just shatter the windows of the Capitol. They shattered the ideas we took for granted,” said Schwarzenegger. “They did not just break down the doors of the building that housed American democracy. They trampled the very principles on which our country was founded.”



The former governor had an uncomfortable relationship with President Trump. In 2017 when Trump was sworn in, the president pointed that the ratings of “Apprentice” tanked since the Austrian took over as show host. Miffed at Trump’s accusation, Schwarzenegger proposed to switch jobs with Trump so that “people can finally sleep comfortably again."



