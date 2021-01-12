Ronaldo scores 15 goals in 15 consecutive seasons. January. 12, 2021 07:36. leper@donga.com.

Juventus forward Cristinao Ronaldo has set a new record by scoring the 15th goal of the season. The so-called “goal machine” struck a goal 47 minutes into the second half to seal victory when Juventus was winning Sassuolo 2-1 at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy in the 2020-21 Serie A. The goal has consolidated his position as a top scorer this season widening the gap with runner-up Romelu Lukaku of Inter Milan (12 goals) and helped his team climb to fourth.



According to foreign newspapers including Goal.com, Ronaldo has become the first footballer who scored more than 15 times in 15 consecutive seasons in one of the top five professional football leagues in Europe.



The Portuguese player scored 17 goals for Manchester United in 34 English Premier League games for the 2006-07 season. He then scored more than 15 times for Manchester United for three seasons, for Real Madrid for nine seasons and for Juventus for three seasons. He became a top scorer after striking 31 goals for Manchester United in the 2007-08 season while scoring 40 goals, 31 times and 48 goals for Real Madrid for the 2010-11 season, the 2013-14 season and the 2014-15 season, respectively.



