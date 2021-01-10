Dodgers legend Tommy Lasorda dies at 93. January. 11, 2021 07:23. by Heon-Jae Lee uni@donga.com.

Tommy Lasorda, former Los Angeles Dodgers manager who once took the world by storm through his passion for baseball and sense of humor, died at 93. “Former coach Lasorda suffered cardiac arrest at his residence in Fullerton, California, and was rushed to hospital but died,” the Los Angeles Dodgers announced on Saturday. Lasorda had been hospitalized due to ill health for two months in November last year.



Since his debut as pitcher for the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1954, Lasorda worked as scouter, manager, advisor, and vice president of to the team for 67 years. After assuming the manager position in 1976, he managed the Dodgers for 21 years until he resigned due to heart disease during the 1996 season. The Dodgers legend led the team to the World Series championship in 1981 and 1988, and received the National League’s best manager award in 1983 and 1988.



Lasorda had 1,599 wins, two draws and 1,439 losses from 3,040 games as Dodgers manager, joining the Major League Hall of Fame in 1997. With strong affection for the Dodgers, he would say that blue blood of the Dodgers circulates in his body.



The late coach Lasorda had strong relationships with Korean baseball players. He would call “Korean son” for pitcher Park Chan Ho (48), who joined the Dodgers in 1994 to become the first Korean Big Leaguer, while Park himself considered Lasorda “adopted father.” Park, who had 124 wins in the Major League, mourned in an Instagram post, reading, “I don’t know any word that can describe my sorrow. Legendary baseballer, who gave me love for the past 27 years, has passed away.”



