Son Heung-min is likely to stay at Spurs. January. 11, 2021 07:23. hun@donga.com.

The New Year is off to a good start for Son Heung-min who has scored the 100th goal for Spurs and 150th goal on the European stage. Foreign media report that the South Korean footballer is highly likely to remain at Spurs.



In an interview with British sports newspaper “GiveMeSport” on Saturday, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said that Spurs and Son are in the process of negotiating the details of what could be a five- or six-year contract. “The idea of the player is staying and the idea of the club is obviously keeping him,” he added. “South Korean is thought to be keen to stay at Spurs past 2023, when his current deal expires,” said Telegraph, adding that they are negotiating a renewal.



