N. Korea’s military parade may be postponed due to heavy snow. January. 09, 2021 07:55. by Kyu-Jin Shin newjin@donga.com.

While North Korea is holding the eighth Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea, the South Korean and U.S. intelligent authorities are paying close attention to developments regarding its military parade to be held soon at the end of the Congress.



“Preparation for the military parade seems to have been completed to a level that it could be held any time,” said an intelligent source on Friday. “There has been no sign of North Korea holding the parade yet.” The South Korean and U.S. authorities initially predicted that the military parade would take place on Friday, along with the closing ceremony, as it is the fourth day of the Congress and the birthday of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.



Over 9,000 troops and hundreds of military cars have gathered in Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang since right before the opening of the Congress. However, some say that the schedule of the military parade may have been adjusted as Kim’s project accounts report lasted three days – longer than two days during the seventh Congress five years ago.



On the other hand, some others say that the transfer of key strategic weapons and equipment may have been delayed due to heavy snow across the North. There might have been issues with transferring strategic weapons to be showcased at the military parade at the last minute to avoid surveillance by the South Korean and U.S. authorities.



