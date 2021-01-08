US Congress members claim Pres. Trump should be impeached. January. 08, 2021 07:39. by Jae-Dong Yu jarrett@donga.com.

Regarding the intrusion of protesters supporting U.S. President Donald Trump in Congress, there have been claims that President Trump should be impeached even through his term ends less than two weeks later given that he sowed the seeds for the riot on Wednesday.



According to media outlets including CNN, members of the U.S. House Judiciary Committee, led by Congressmen David N. Cicilline (Rhode Island) and Ted Lieu (California), called on Vice President Mike Pence to use the 25th Amendment to impeach President Donald Trump from office. They asserted that President Donald Trump encouraged supporters occupying the U.S. Capitol.



Not only the politics, but also corporations made a statement that President Trump should consider resignation. According to The Associated Press, Jay Timmons, chairman of the American Manufacturers Association, which includes companies such as ExxonMobil and Pfizer, released a statement on the day. "President Trump incited violence to maintain power, he said. “According to the Amendment, Vice President Pence should consider acting on behalf of the authority.”



President Trump said, “We have to have peace. We have to have law and order” in a twit two hours after protesters supporting him began invading Congress. Later, he said " You have to go home now" in a video message, but he did not bend his disapproval to the presidential election. He said "The election was stolen. When supporters gathered at Ellipse Square in front of the White House in the morning on 6th before the intrusion of the parliament, President Trump encouraged the supporters, saying, "Go to the parliament and protest.”



한국어