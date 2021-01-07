Baseball Hall of Famer receives COVID-19 vaccine. January. 07, 2021 07:19. by Heon-Jae Lee uni@donga.com.

MLB home-run legend Hank Aaron, 87, got injected with a COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday publicly.



Former UN Ambassador Andrew Young and former U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Louis Sullivan were vaccinated along with Aaron at the Morehouse School of Medicine, Georgia, the United States, according to The Associated Press. Three of them being African-Americans, they hoped to send a message that vaccines are safe by showing the public how they get vaccinated. Their wives accompanied them to get a COVID-19 injection as well.



“I don’t have any qualms about it at all, you know. I feel quite proud of myself for doing something like this,” said Aaron after getting vaccinated. “It’s just a small thing that can help zillions of people in this country.”



