Samsung’s Bespoke home appliance shipments passes 1 million units. January. 07, 2021 07:21. will@donga.com.

Samsung Electronics announced on Wednesday that global shipments of its lifestyle home appliance brand Bespoke exceeded 1 million units as of the end of the year, an achievement in 20 months since the company launched its first Bespoke refrigerator model in June 2019.



Refrigerators topped the list of Bespoke home appliance sales, accounting for 75% of its customizable home appliances. Bespoke refrigerators accounted for 67% of refrigerators sold in Korea last year. It was well-received in Europe, China and Central Asia and will launch in North America this year. The refrigerator is best known for its customized module where customers can choose among 27 door panels according to their taste and preference.



Bespoke dishwashers, which debuted in June last year, was also hugely popular and grew in sales. Samsung Electronics is applying the Bespoke concept to its home appliance selection which includes electric stoves, induction cooktops, commercial air conditioners and air purifiers. Samsung Electronics included Bespoke home appliance models in its “Samsung Electronics Sales Festa” promotion held for this month in celebration of the 1 million unit milestone.



