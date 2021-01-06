Tottenham put contract talks with Son on hold. January. 06, 2021 07:40. by Dong-Wook Kim creating@donga.com.

EPL football club Tottenham Hotspur have delayed contract talks with its major players such as Son Heung-min and Harry Kane.



When dark clouds hang over the club's longer-term financial situation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Tottenham are not rushed to agree a new contract with players whose days with the club are not yet numbered, according to British news agency Evening Standard on Tuesday.



Tottenham's revenues have been affected severely by the COVID-19 pandemic. The club lost ticket revenues with empty stands throughout the season. The 2019-2020 season ended up with a deficit of 63.9 million pounds, said the club. By contrast, it recorded a surplus of 68.6 million pounds in the 2018-2919 season.



As Son and Kane still have more days to stay in the club than the ones already spent, the club delayed contract talks with them, said the newspaper. Son's contract is terminated in June 2023 whereas Kane's expires in June 2024. Son would like to spend the rest of his career at Tottenham but no one knows what will happen in the next season so it is not timely to bring up contract talks, said manager Jose Mourinho.



