‘Minari’ claims our awards from US film critics awards

Lee Isaac Chung’s semi-autobiographical “Minari” has won the best picture award from a U.S. film critics association. According to Variety on Monday, the North Carolina Film Critics Association announced Minari as the winner of the best picture award on Sunday (local time). The film took home four awards in total, including best supporting actress (Youn Yuh-jung), original screenplay (Director Chung), and Ken Hanke Memorial Tarheel Award (Will Patton).



“Minari,” an autobiographical story of a Korean-American family that moved to Arkansas in the 1980s, has won many awards from the beginning of this year, including best actress in a supporting role (Youn Yuh-jung) from the Alliance of Women Film Journalists, best original screenplay and best original score from the Capri Hollywood International Film Festival, and best supporting actress and best film in a foreign language from the Greater Western New York Film Critics Association. Expectations for the Golden Globe and Academy Awards are rising as the film is sweeping the awards this year. The film is scheduled to open in Korea in the first half of the year.



