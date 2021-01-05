Jeju Air to introduce 'Wedding Pass Ticket' for newlyweds. January. 05, 2021 07:25. by Hyung-Seok Seo skytree08@donga.com.

Jeju Air announced on Monday that it is releasing wedding pass tickets for newlyweds and prospective couples.



The wedding pass is a ticket for two adults that can be used for one round trip. The ticket can be used for any round trip of all Jeju Air domestic flights, including Jeju Island. It is effective from February to July this year. It is sold f296,000 won and can be used even during peak season. Advance seat reservation, priority boarding, 20 kilograms of checked baggage, and exemption from itinerary change fees are provided.



Until Jan. 24, Jeju Air plans to sell 1,000 tickets on a first-come, first-served basis. Customers can purchase the ticket through the Jeju Air website and smartphone applications (apps).



If the customer requests a refund until Feb. 28, full refund is made, but from March 1st, a refund fee is charged. Jeju Air also provides benefits such as discounts on accommodation at partner hotels in Jeju island and taking snapshots to customers who purchase a wedding pass.



