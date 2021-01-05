S. Korea to promote for Pfizer vaccine import. January. 05, 2021 07:27. by Ji-Hyun Kim jhk85@donga.com.

It is reported that large domestic corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will participate in the so-called “Pfizer project.” The South Korean government initially announced that Pfizer's COVID 19 vaccine would be imported in the third quarter of the year, but the government is striving to import the vaccine in collaboration with domestic private companies earlier than the announced schedule.



“We are utilizing the global network of large Korean companies. At the same time, the related SMEs are also directly participating in the project,” a high-ranking government official said Monday. “A lot of discussions have already been conducted with SMEs that have decided to cooperate.”



SMEs in Korea are expected to participate in the production process of syringes and medicine containers required in the vaccination process. Earlier, Minister of SMEs and Startups Park Young-sun said in a recent media interview, “When importing the vaccine, we must prepare the distribution process thoroughly. There are several items the SMEs can support, such as preparing syringes.”



"Through the Pfizer project, the government and private companies will cooperate, and at the same time, large companies and SMEs will make a 'win-win' situation,” a government official said.



한국어