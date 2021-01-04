PM says Pfizer vaccines may arrive in S. Korea next month. January. 04, 2021 07:32. by Sang-Jun Han, Ji-Hyun Kim alwaysj@donga.com,jhk85@donga.com.

South Korean Prime Minster Chung Sye-kyun said on Sunday that the government is working to make the distribution of some of the Pfizer vaccines, which were supposed to be supplied in the third quarter of the year, happen within February, implying that there is a high chance. If a deal is made to distribute Pfizer vaccines at an earlier time, the country will be able to get vaccinated with AstraZeneca and Pfizer next month.



Prime Minister Chung said in an interview for the new year with The Dong-A Ilbo at his official residence in Jongno, central Seoul, “The government is negotiating with Pfizer in cooperation with large and small businesses,” adding that the negotiation is reaching an end. Asked about a proposal by some political leaders to provide emergency disaster relief to every South Korean citizen, he answered that the government can ensure fiscal stability only when its citizens can fare well, saying that the government can take action if necessary. His message seemingly implies that there is a likelihood that the fourth emergency disaster relief program will be applied to all South Korea citizens. The prime minister expected that the next real estate policy, which may be issued next month at the earliest, will include considerably large supplies of houses, saying that if the government succeeds at urban redevelopment in northern Seoul, it will have a positive effect on the southern part of the capital.



Regarding any additional government reshuffle, Prime Minister Chung said that preparations are being made, adding that President Moon will take swift action as soon as talented nominees are identified although it may be hard to specify the timing. Asked about the amnesty of former Presidents Lee Myung-bak and Park Geun-hye remarked by ruing Democratic Party Chairman Lee Nak-yon, the prime minister stressed the importance of public opinions, explaining that Mr. Lee might have intended to give sincere advice to help promote national integration.



