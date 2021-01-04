Italian nurse writes on protective gear ‘Will you marry me?’. January. 04, 2021 07:32. by Jong-Yeob JO jjj@donga.com.

An Italian nurse who was caring for COVID-19 patients proposed to his girlfriend by writing a letter on his protective gear and uploading it on the social media. The girlfriend immediately said yes.



According to media outlets including The Guardian on Saturday, Giuseppe Pungente who works at a hospital in Puglia, southern Italy posted a photo of himself wearing a protective gear in the hospital corridor of the respiratory wing. On his back was a message to his girlfriend, “Carmeli, do you want to marry me?” with a “Yes” or “No” underneath.



“As a nurse in the front line in the fight against the virus, I’ve developed the idea that real life is made of small and simple things such as close friends, birth family and the one of the future, together with you,” he said.



His girlfriends responded to the proposal right away saying, “YESSSSSS” with a heart emoji.



Pungente tested positive to the virus in March and recovered. He recently received vaccination as first line medical staff. Twenty-seven countries in European Union including Italy started vaccinating medical staff and residents in nursery homes with vaccines from America’s Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech from December 27.



한국어