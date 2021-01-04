Pitcher Trevor Bauer could join Toronto Blue Jay. January. 04, 2021 07:33. by Hong-Gu Kang windup@donga.com.

Ryu Hyun-jin’s team Toronto Blue Jays is coming forward to the transfer window, and some suggest the possibility of FA pitcher Trevor Bauer joining the team. “I’ve got a call with the Blue Jays,” Bauer said on his social media. “I’m going to check in with them and talk to their pitching coach [Pete Walker] and high performance coach [Angus Mugford] and see what they have to offer.”



Bauer won the Cy Young Award by ranking first with a 1.73 ERA and second in strike-outs (100) in the national league with five wins and four losses in the Cincinnati Reds last year. He rejected the qualifying offer of the team and came into the FA market.



His joining the team would greatly reduce Ryu’s burden for innings, as the top-level player of the league can share it with Ryu who was the only player who satisfied the inning requirement in the last season. Outfielder George Springer of the Houston Astros and infielder DJ LeMahieu of the New York Yankees are also discussed as candidates for Toronto Blue Jay members.



