Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin make a safe landing on love

Famous South Korean actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin announced that they are dating. They had the starring roles in tvN drama “Crash Landing on You” describing a love story between a North Korean military officer and a South Korean high-class heiress.



Hyun Bin’s agency VAST Ent. said on the first day of 2021 that the two stars worked on the drama and started their relationship after it ended, asking their fans to show continuous support and love. MSTeam Ent. where Son Ye-jin belongs announced on the same day that they started dating after the drama was over, meaning that they have been together since last March when “Crash Landing on You” ended.



Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin had denied their relationship whenever their relationship was rumored and reported. Their love relationship was covered right after they starred the film “The Negotiation” in September 2018. However, they said that it is not true. In January 2019, there was a revelation of photos showing them being together at a supermarket in Los Angeles, followed by news in January 2020 that they were in a relationship. In response, the two actors explained that they are close friends. Finally, they admitted that they are in love after South Korean tabloid Dispatch on Friday disclosed photos depicting Son Ye-jin coming closer to Hyun Bin’s car to talk to him.



“Crash Landing on You” garnered a great deal of popularity in South Korea with the viewer ratings recording a high of 21.7 percent. It has also been well-received by Japanese fans as one of the most popular K-dramas following “Winter Sonata,” since it ranked first among popular videos on Netflex in Japan and it was reported that Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi watched the whole series of the drama.



