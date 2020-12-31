Trump overtakes Obama in Gallup’s most admired man poll. December. 31, 2020 07:35. lightee@donga.com.

U.S. President Donald Trump has been chosen as the most admired man in the U.S. this year, an indication that Trump still has a lot of supports even though he refused to acknowledge election results and continues filing lawsuits alleging fraud.



A Gallup poll of 1,018 American adults conducted between Dec. 1 and Dec. 17 found that President Trump overtook former U.S. President Barack Obama (15%), who topped the poll for the past 12 years, to become the most admired man in the U.S. this year by securing 18% of the vote.



President Trump has made top 10 finishes 10 times, including when he was an entrepreneur. U.S. President-elect Joe Biden made the list this year for the second time following 2018. The poll has taken place every year since 1946 and incumbent president topped the list 60 times.



Biden ranked third by securing 6% of the vote followed by National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci (3%), who has served as a leader in the fight against the coronavirus, and Pope Francis (2%). Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Senator Bernie Sanders, who competed against Joe Biden in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, Microsoft co-founder Bill gates, NBA player LeBron James, and Dalai Lama, spiritual leader of Tibet, each earned 1% to make the list.



한국어