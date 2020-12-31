Son Heung-min grows to become main player with sociability. December. 31, 2020 07:35. by Yun-Cheol Jeong trigger@donga.com.

Son Heung-min has transformed into the most important player in the Tottenham locker room from a shy newcomer, according to the U.S. sports website The Athletic. It cited Son’s sociability as his secret to success, saying Son is forming a bond with his teammates with his humor and energy.



The first thing Son did to blend into the team was breaking the language barrier. The South Korean forward, who learned German by watching TV animation “SpongeBob SquarePants” as well as taking German classes, took private English tutoring after joining the team to communicate without the help of a translator.



Son also grabbed attention by trying handshakes with his teammates from around the world after scoring a goal. During an interview with SkySports, Son expressed his affection for the teammates, saying Serge Aurier is fun to be around because he often acts goofy and Lucas Moura is always happy. As for Toby Alderweireld, who always uses wax to slick back his hair, Son said, laughing, that he once saw Toby styling hair for 30 minutes, adding his hair does not move even in rain.



Spurs players often get together outside the field to play cricket. Son also gets invited but rarely participates because he does not know cricket rules. When he attends a game, he acts as a cheering squad. “It’s nice to watch them celebrating a goal,” said Son. “I also celebrate with them.”



Son said it is thanks to his teammates that he is being called “smile boy.” “I enjoy playing football for Tottenham with great teammates,” he said. “I always try to smile and bring good energy to the team.”



