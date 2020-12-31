Gov’t allows Korean workers at USFK to get COVID-19 vaccinations. December. 31, 2020 07:35. by Sang-Ho Yun ysh1005@donga.com.

South Korean workers and Korean Augmentation to the United States Army (KSTUSA) soldiers of the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) will also be getting COVID-19 vaccinations. They will become the first Koreans to be vaccinated against COVID-19 while South Korea is expected to start coronavirus vaccinations in the first quarter of next year.



The South Korean military authorities said on Wednesday that they notified the USFK of their decision to allow the KATUSA soldiers and civilian workers to receive Moderna’s vaccine. Those who have much contact with American troops, such as KATUSA soldiers (about 3,400), civilian personnel (about 9,000), and healthcare workers are believed to be the first to get a COVID-19 vaccine. Coronavirus vaccination can start as early as Thursday but full-scale vaccination will begin from early next week, according to a military official. Some 40 KATUSA medical specialists assigned to the military hospital at Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek, where vaccination began on Tuesday, are expected to be included in the list of priority groups for COVID-19 vaccination.



If the USFK receives additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine, the South Korean military command and soldiers, who work with the USFK, such as the Combined Forces Command (CFC) could become eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. “The USFK is reviewing plans to include soldiers and military personnel working in units near U.S. military bases in the pool of vaccine recipients,” said a military official.



한국어